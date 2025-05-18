Left Menu

Inferno Devastates Textile Hub, Traders Face Massive Losses

A major fire erupted at a textile shopping hub near a city bus stand, causing extensive damage but no casualties. Despite the presence of 12 fire engines, the blaze persisted for hours, leading to substantial financial losses for traders. Authorities promise compensation and improvements for future fire safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 18-05-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 22:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A substantial fire tore through a textile shopping center near the city bus stand on Sunday at approximately 5 p.m. Fire and rescue officials confirmed there were no casualties, though the fire continued raging in some areas even after four hours despite the efforts of 12 fire engines.

The incident inflicted significant financial damage, as expressed by State Forest Minister A K Saseendran and Kozhikode MLA Thottathil Ravindran, who emphasized the need for compensation for affected traders. State officials, including Saseendran, vowed to support traders in recovering their losses.

Witnessing extensive smoke and flames on television channels, district leaders urged the installation of hydrants to prevent such crises in the future. While the cause of the fire remains unknown until the flames are fully extinguished, locals reported the shops were packed with school uniforms for the upcoming term.

(With inputs from agencies.)

