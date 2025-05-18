Left Menu

Mass Protest in Hungary Challenges Media Crackdown and New Sovereignty Threat Bill

Around 10,000 protested in Hungary against a new bill limiting media and NGO freedoms. Critics compare it to Russia's "foreign agent" law. The government argues it's protecting sovereignty, but critics see it as a censorship tool. Protests coincide with resistance to anti-LGBTQ+ laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 18-05-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 22:43 IST
  • Hungary

In Hungary, a significant protest unfolded on Sunday. Approximately 10,000 people gathered to oppose a proposed law they view as an infringement on media freedom and basic rights. This move comes after a recent wave of anti-government protests aimed at resisting the right-wing populist government's increasingly authoritarian measures.

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's administration introduced the controversial bill, which is reminiscent of Russia's "foreign agent" law. It allows the Hungarian government to monitor, penalize, and possibly ban media outlets and NGOs that it considers as jeopardizing the country's sovereignty. Critics argue the law could severely limit free speech and independent journalism during a critical pre-election period.

While the government claims the legislation protects national sovereignty, many suspect it's an attempt to suppress dissent ahead of next year's elections. This legislation's introduction coincides with protests against anti-LGBTQ+ laws perceived to incite discrimination and consolidate right-wing support for Orbán's regime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

