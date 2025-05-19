Left Menu

Actor Achint Kaur Seeks Exciting New Opportunities

Achint Kaur, an experienced actor from shows like 'Jamai Raja', is actively seeking new creative opportunities in the entertainment industry, both in India and globally. She shared her intent through a heartfelt Instagram video, inviting collaborations for films, web series, and social media projects.

Updated: 19-05-2025 10:39 IST
  • India

Renowned for her roles in popular series like 'Jamai Raja' and 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', actor Achint Kaur is on the lookout for fresh opportunities in the acting world. The 47-year-old made the announcement via Instagram, expressing her eagerness to take on innovative collaborations.

In her video message, Kaur highlights her extensive acting and voice artist experience, making an open call for engaging projects in films, short films, web series, and social media. She emphasized her readiness to bring her creativity to both Indian and international platforms.

Her recent work includes the film 'Ghudchadi', released in 2024, where she starred alongside Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon, directed by Binoy Gandhi. Interested parties can reach her through her managers for potential collaborations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

