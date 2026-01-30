Left Menu

Delhi riots case: Court grants interim bail to Khalid Saifi, bars him from using social media

A Delhi court has granted 13-day interim bail to 2020 Northeast Delhi riots larger conspiracy case accused Khalid Saifi, on several conditions, including refraining from social media. Considering all the facts and circumstances of the case, the court deems it just and appropriate to grant the desired relief to the applicant Saifi, the judge said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2026 18:48 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 18:48 IST
Delhi riots case: Court grants interim bail to Khalid Saifi, bars him from using social media
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has granted 13-day interim bail to 2020 Northeast Delhi riots larger conspiracy case accused Khalid Saifi, on several conditions, including refraining from social media. Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai was hearing the interim bail application filed by 'United Against Hate' founder, Saifi, to attend the wedding of his nephews and observe Ramzan with his family. In an order dated January 29, the court said, ''The applicant (Saifi), upon his release, shall not get in touch with any of the witnesses. Further, the applicant shall not leave the territory of Delhi, NCR, during the period of his interim bail. Further, the applicant shall not contact the Media and will not do any activity or put any material on social media at any cost''. The court granted him the relief from February 6 to February 13, 2026, on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 20,000 along with two sureties of the like amount. ''Considering all the facts and circumstances of the case, the court deems it just and appropriate to grant the desired relief to the applicant (Saifi),'' the judge said. Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24, 2020, after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control, leaving at least 53 people dead and around 700 injured. According to the FIR registered at Jagat Puri police station, a mob had assembled in Masjidwali Gali in Khureji Khas area of northeast Delhi on February 26, 2020. The crowd refused to obey the police's order to disperse, threw stones and assaulted police personnel, the FIR said, adding someone also fired a gunshot at head constable Yograj. According to the prosecution, Saifi and former Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan had instigated the ''unlawful assembly''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdown

Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdo...

 United States
2
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
3
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India
4
Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026