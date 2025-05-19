Left Menu

Tom Cruise Explores Sequels for Blockbusters

Tom Cruise is contemplating sequels for his hit movies 'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'Days of Thunder.' Released in 2022, 'Top Gun: Maverick' grossed USD 1.496 billion globally. He recently finished a film with Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu and continuously works on multiple projects, including 'Mission: Impossible'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 19-05-2025 11:04 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 11:04 IST
Tom Cruise Explores Sequels for Blockbusters
Tom Cruise
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Hollywood action icon Tom Cruise is contemplating sequels for his blockbuster films, including 'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'Days of Thunder.'

'Top Gun: Maverick,' released in 2022 under the direction of Joseph Kosinski, achieved tremendous success with a worldwide gross of USD 1.496 billion. Tony Scott's 'Days of Thunder' also met with significant acclaim upon its 1990 release.

Cruise continues to be a powerhouse in the cinematic world, having just completed a project with acclaimed Mexican filmmaker Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu. The actor remains active in the industry, frequently developing and filming new projects, including his latest, 'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning', which hit Indian theaters on May 17.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025