Tom Cruise Explores Sequels for Blockbusters

Hollywood action icon Tom Cruise is contemplating sequels for his blockbuster films, including 'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'Days of Thunder.'

'Top Gun: Maverick,' released in 2022 under the direction of Joseph Kosinski, achieved tremendous success with a worldwide gross of USD 1.496 billion. Tony Scott's 'Days of Thunder' also met with significant acclaim upon its 1990 release.

Cruise continues to be a powerhouse in the cinematic world, having just completed a project with acclaimed Mexican filmmaker Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu. The actor remains active in the industry, frequently developing and filming new projects, including his latest, 'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning', which hit Indian theaters on May 17.

(With inputs from agencies.)