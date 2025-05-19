Bhanushali and AAZ Films Unite for Heartland Cinema Revolution

Bhanushali Studios Ltd and AAZ Films revealed a strategic partnership this Monday, aiming to bring an array of diverse films to audiences. The films will be co-produced by industry veterans Vinod Bhanushali and Himanshu Mehra, with renowned director Ali Abbas Zafar joining as creative producer.

The collaboration's inaugural project is scheduled to commence filming in June, promising compelling narratives bridging heartland and urban viewers. According to Bhanushali, this union of talents and visions is an exciting opportunity to connect disparate audiences through meaningful storytelling.

Mehra indicated this partnership is a gateway for young storytellers to showcase their creativity on a grand stage. Echoing this, Zafar emphasized the shared passion both production houses have for impactful cinema, aiming to engage audiences with gripping dramas and emotional romances.

(With inputs from agencies.)