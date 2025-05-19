Left Menu

Bhanushali and AAZ Films Unite for Heartland Cinema Revolution

Bhanushali Studios Ltd and AAZ Films announced a partnership to produce a diverse range of films. Vinod Bhanushali and Himanshu Mehra will lead the production with Ali Abbas Zafar as creative producer. The collaboration aims to tell impactful stories that connect heartland and urban audiences, promoting fresh storytelling talent.

Updated: 19-05-2025 14:26 IST
Bhanushali Studios Ltd and AAZ Films revealed a strategic partnership this Monday, aiming to bring an array of diverse films to audiences. The films will be co-produced by industry veterans Vinod Bhanushali and Himanshu Mehra, with renowned director Ali Abbas Zafar joining as creative producer.

The collaboration's inaugural project is scheduled to commence filming in June, promising compelling narratives bridging heartland and urban viewers. According to Bhanushali, this union of talents and visions is an exciting opportunity to connect disparate audiences through meaningful storytelling.

Mehra indicated this partnership is a gateway for young storytellers to showcase their creativity on a grand stage. Echoing this, Zafar emphasized the shared passion both production houses have for impactful cinema, aiming to engage audiences with gripping dramas and emotional romances.

