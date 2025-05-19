Pepsi's 'Refresh the Game': A Celebration of Football's Past and Future Legends

Pepsi's latest campaign, 'Refresh the Game', brings together football icons from yesteryears and today, in a vivid celebration of the sport over the last half-century. Featuring legends like Pelé and Ronaldinho alongside current stars such as Alexia Putellas and Lauren James, the campaign reinvents memorable Pepsi football moments.

With the rapid growth of women's football, Pepsi emphasizes its dedication to supporting and promoting this dynamic shift. The all-star lineup highlights players rewriting history, breaking stereotypes, and demonstrating their prowess both on and off the pitch. Pepsi's renewed partnership with UEFA aims to propel women's football into a transformative future.

The campaign includes nods to Pepsi's past iconic ads, illustrating the union of historic and modern talents. Cathy Graham Kidd, Senior Marketing Director at Pepsi, outlines Pepsi's vision of accelerating change in women's football and bringing this thrilling sport to new audiences, ensuring its legendary status continues.

