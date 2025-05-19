Bollywood Rallies Behind India During 'Mera Ghar' Launch

The Hindi film 'Mera Ghar' was unveiled in Bhopal, becoming a platform for Bollywood's vocal support of India's position amid ongoing challenges with Pakistan. The film's launch transformed into a show of patriotic fervor, with actors rallying behind the Indian government's policies.

Sanjay Kapoor, actor and producer, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in Operation Sindhoor. He declared his family's unwavering support via social media for the government's decisions, aligning himself with the national sentiment.

Veteran actor Ashutosh Rana reinforced confidence in the country's chosen leaders, highlighting their prudence and strategic wisdom during these testing times. Actress Vidya Malvade emphasized India's defensive stance, saluting the Armed Forces for their bravery. The launch of 'Mera Ghar' showcased a diverse ensemble cast, including Ashutosh Rana, Arbaaz Khan, and Vidya Malvade, attended by Tourism Minister Dharamendra Lodhiji. Directed by Nripen J G Mohla and produced by Krishna Sharma, the film aims to leave an indelible mark.

