Bollywood Rallies Behind India During 'Mera Ghar' Launch

At the 'Mera Ghar' film launch in Bhopal, Bollywood stars expressed patriotic support for India's stance in Pakistan tensions. Key figures like Sanjay Kapoor and Ashutosh Rana backed the government's decisions, emphasizing trust in leadership. The event featured a diverse cast and was graced by the Tourism Minister of Madhya Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 15:28 IST
Sanjay Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Vidya Malvade (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Hindi film 'Mera Ghar' was unveiled in Bhopal, becoming a platform for Bollywood's vocal support of India's position amid ongoing challenges with Pakistan. The film's launch transformed into a show of patriotic fervor, with actors rallying behind the Indian government's policies.

Sanjay Kapoor, actor and producer, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in Operation Sindhoor. He declared his family's unwavering support via social media for the government's decisions, aligning himself with the national sentiment.

Veteran actor Ashutosh Rana reinforced confidence in the country's chosen leaders, highlighting their prudence and strategic wisdom during these testing times. Actress Vidya Malvade emphasized India's defensive stance, saluting the Armed Forces for their bravery. The launch of 'Mera Ghar' showcased a diverse ensemble cast, including Ashutosh Rana, Arbaaz Khan, and Vidya Malvade, attended by Tourism Minister Dharamendra Lodhiji. Directed by Nripen J G Mohla and produced by Krishna Sharma, the film aims to leave an indelible mark.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

