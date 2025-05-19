Left Menu

Indie Filmmakers: India's Unsung Heroes Beyond Bollywood

Nawazuddin Siddiqui emphasizes the global impact of Indian independent films, underscoring their authenticity and global appeal. Despite bringing international recognition, these films often lack support back home. Siddiqui highlights the role of directors like Anurag Kashyap and Payal Kapadia in enhancing India's global cinematic reputation.

  • Country:
  • India

Independent filmmakers in India have a significant impact on the international stage, yet they often lack support domestically, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui claims. He asserts that directors like Anurag Kashyap and Payal Kapadia contribute more to the global market than mainstream Bollywood productions.

Siddiqui's remarks come ahead of the Cannes Film Festival, where Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Homebound' is set to premiere. He highlights how these indie films present authentic Indian characters, resonating with audiences worldwide, unlike the typical Bollywood fare.

The actor, who has featured in multiple critically-acclaimed indie films, stresses that these smaller-budget projects bring real glory to India. He advocates for supporting these filmmakers who have managed to create a global identity for Indian cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)

