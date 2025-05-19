Left Menu

Gary Lineker Steps Down from BBC Following Controversy

Gary Lineker, former soccer player and BBC presenter, is stepping down from his role following backlash over an Instagram post about Zionism. The controversial post included imagery historically used in antisemitic propaganda. Lineker, BBC's top-paid presenter, will leave the show 'Match of the Day' but continue with some soccer coverage.

Updated: 19-05-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 17:00 IST
Gary Lineker, a former England soccer star and current media personality, will resign from his position as a BBC presenter. This decision follows criticism over his decision to repost an Instagram story concerning Zionism, featuring an image of a rat.

Lineker, who earns approximately 1.3 million pounds annually as the BBC's best-paid presenter, had initially planned to step down from the prominent soccer highlights show 'Match of the Day' after the season concluded. Despite exiting the show, he was expected to maintain his involvement with other soccer broadcasts, including 2024's men's World Cup coverage.

On Monday, Lineker announced his departure from the BBC after the last airing of 'Match of the Day' next weekend. The move is in response to the backlash over his share of a Palestine Lobby group's post. The post, along with a rat image titled 'Zionism explained in two minutes,' evokes imagery linked to antisemitic propaganda, historically employed to depict Jews as harmful.

(With inputs from agencies.)

