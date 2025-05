Stars Shine at Cannes Amidst Controversies and Tributes

The glitzy Cannes Film Festival this year became a reflection of both current controversies and heartwarming successes in the entertainment industry.

Pop singer Dawn Richard returned to testify in Sean 'Diddy' Combs' sex trafficking trial, adding dramatic tension to proceedings. Meanwhile, Kanye West, facing controversies, saw his South Korean concert cancelled.

Amidst the turmoil, Austria celebrated its Eurovision victory, while tributes poured in for acclaimed Russian ballet master Yuri Grigorovich. At Cannes, Nicole Kidman also emphasized the need for gender equality in cinema.

