Inside the Trial: Diddy, Abuse Allegations, and the Music Industry's Dark Side

In a gripping courtroom session, pop singer Dawn Richard took the stand once more on Monday, delivering a damning testimony in Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ongoing trial. Richard, formerly of Danity Kane, recounted distressing scenes of abuse against Combs' ex-girlfriend, Casandra Ventura, inside his Los Angeles residence in 2009.

Combs, aged 55, faces severe allegations including racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking, to which he has pleaded not guilty. Richard, joining a chorus of voices against the hip-hop magnate, painted a picture of intimidation and silence, revealing threats to careers of those present during the alleged incidents.

Ventura, a key witness, detailed coercive and abusive episodes during her relationship with Combs. The high-profile trial, set amid intense media scrutiny due to Combs' celebrity stature, promises to unravel shocking insights into an influential figure in the music world.

(With inputs from agencies.)