Royal Patrons Continue Tradition with Temple Visit and Donation

In a nod to centuries-old traditions, Pramoda Devi Wadiyar and Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, members of the esteemed Mysuru royal family, graced the sacred grounds of the Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala on Monday. The temple, a cornerstone of Hindu pilgrimage and a beacon of devotion for millions, played host to the royal visitors who came to offer prayers.

Speaking to the press outside the hallowed temple's premises, Pramoda Devi revealed a significant gesture: the donation of two monumental silver perpetual lamps, each tipping the scales at 50 kilograms. 'Around 300 years ago, the then Maharaja of Mysuru established a tradition of donating traditional lamps for the temple's sanctum sanctorum. Today, we continue that legacy,' she proudly announced, expressing her gratitude for the opportunity to honor her illustrious ancestors.

In a day marked by high-profile visits, actress Jayachitra also made her presence felt at the temple. Meanwhile, RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group chairman and IPL team owner Sanjiv Goenka, accompanied by his family, offered prayers ahead of the important resumption of IPL activities, temporarily halted due to geopolitical tensions. (ANI)

