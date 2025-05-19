Tusshar Kapoor Cautions Against Real-Life Ouija Board Use as 'Kapkapiii' Hits Screens
Tusshar Kapoor, known for his role in 'Golmaal', shares his thoughts on the use of Ouija boards, as he returns with the horror comedy 'Kapkapiii'. Although he tried the board as a child, he now believes such practices should remain fictional, promoting safety and entertainment through cinema only.
- Country:
- India
Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor is making a cinematic comeback with the horror comedy 'Kapkapiii', centered around a group of friends confronting otherworldly spirits via a Ouija board. At the film's press conference, Kapoor shared his childhood experiences with the board, emphasizing his current stance against its real-life use.
During interactions with ANI, Kapoor clarified that while the film is inspired by true events, he personally refrains from such encounters. He recounted, 'These are not my true events. People have done these things about which I don't know much. It would be better if it is limited to films,' stressing on fiction's entertainment value without delving into reality.
Kapoor, along with co-stars Sonia Rathee and Siddhi Idnani, highlighted the importance of not venturing into the supernatural without proper understanding. He stated, 'Why disturb the other world or unknown? Such activities should be left to films, allowing audiences to enjoy safely.' The film, directed by the late Sangeeth Sivan, also features Shreyas Talpade.
(With inputs from agencies.)
