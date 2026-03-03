Left Menu

Bollywood Stars Unite for a Vibrant Holi Celebration

Bollywood celebrities, including Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif, celebrated Holi with colorful festivities alongside friends and family. With vibrant gatherings, social media lit up with posts from the stars, showcasing their joyous celebrations. Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar hosted a star-studded bash, while other actors shared glimpses of their own celebrations.

Updated: 03-03-2026 19:56 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 19:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a dazzling display of color and celebration, Bollywood celebrities, including Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, and Vicky Kaushal, joined together on Tuesday to mark the vibrant festival of Holi. Sharing the joyous occasion with family and friends, they took to social media to give fans a glimpse into their festive celebrations.

Katrina Kaif posted a picture on Instagram with her husband, Vicky Kaushal, and other family members, capturing the essence of the festival. She captioned the image, 'The Happiest Happy Holi,' reflecting the joy that permeated the celebrations. Other notable celebrations included a gathering hosted by veteran actor Shabana Azmi and her husband, Javed Akhtar.

Azmi's annual Holi bash was attended by industry stars like Urmila Matondkar, Manish Malhotra, and Richa Chadha, among others. Social media buzzed with photos and messages of peace and joy from actors Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, and others, unifying both the film industry and their global fans under the vibrant banner of Holi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

