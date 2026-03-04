Bollywood's Melodic Symphony: Holi Songs Through the Ages

Over the decades, Bollywood has become synonymous with Holi, delivering an array of songs that encapsulate the festival's vibrant and joyous spirit. Not just mere soundtracks, these tunes are woven into the fabric of Holi celebrations.

Recognizable classics like 'Rang Barse' and 'Holi Ke Din' are staples, while quieter gems like 'Holi Aayi Re Kanhai' also remain in the hearts of many. These songs not only provide a backdrop to the festival but echo the uninhibited spirit and enduring traditions that define Holi.

From the early days of film with 'Mother India' to modern movies featuring energetic performances by stars like Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, Bollywood continues to offer a colorful auditory experience that appeals to all generations, ensuring that the festival's melodies remain timeless.

