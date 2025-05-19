Scaling Kanchenjunga: A Triumph of Courage and Unity

In an inspiring display of bravery and international camaraderie, a joint team from the Indian and Nepalese armies achieved a significant mountaineering feat by summiting Mt Kanchenjunga on Monday. The triumph marks a notable milestone for both military mountaineering and the friendship between India and Nepal.

The expedition was led by Colonel Sarfraz Singh of the Indian Army and Captain Prashant Khanka of the Nepali Army. Alongside their dedicated teams, they reached the peak of Kanchenjunga, which stands at a formidable 8,586 meters, making it the world's third-highest mountain.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh flagged off the ambitious expeditions, which included a successful summit of Mt Everest by the National Cadet Corps. This dual accomplishment underlines the mountaineering prowess and the collaborative spirit between the neighboring countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)