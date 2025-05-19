Breaking Boundaries: Rifiness Warjri Scales New Heights

In a remarkable achievement, Rifiness Warjri, a member of the National Cadet Corps and a student at St Anthony's College, has successfully scaled Mount Everest. This triumph makes her the third woman from Meghalaya to reach the summit of the world's tallest mountain, following the footsteps of pioneering climbers Wansuk Myrthong and Dolyne Kharbhih.

The expedition, consisting of 10 NCC cadets with an average age of 19 years, reached the peak on Sunday, where they proudly unfurled the tricolour. Warjri stands out as the sole representative from the North Eastern region to participate in this challenging journey.

Prior to her Everest climb, the 20-year-old adventurer had already made her mark by conquering Mt Abi Gamin, a formidable 7,355-meter peak in Uttarakhand, last August. Her accomplishments not only highlight her determination and skill but also inspire a new generation of young climbers in India.

