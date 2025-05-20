Left Menu

Randeep Hooda Acquires Rights for 'Operation Khukri' Military Drama

Actor Randeep Hooda has acquired film rights for 'Operation Khukri', a military drama based on a real-life Indian Army mission in Sierra Leone. The film will showcase the daring 75-day rescue mission led by Major General Raj Pal Punia and highlight the bravery and resilience of Indian soldiers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 10:02 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 10:02 IST
Randeep Hooda (Photo/instagram/@ randeephooda). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Randeep Hooda, following the success of 'Jaat', has secured the film rights to 'Operation Khukri: The Untold Story of the Indian Army's Bravest Peacekeeping Mission Abroad'. This acquisition, reported by Variety, marks Hooda's further exploration of stories that highlight Indian heroism.

The film 'Operation Khukri' is set to dramatize a bold 2000 operation where 233 Indian soldiers, held hostage in the jungles of Sierra Leone by rebels, were rescued in a high-stakes mission. Hooda will take on the role of Major General Raj Pal Punia, who was instrumental in leading the troops to safety.

This project, led by Rahul Mittra Films and Randeep Hooda Films, adapts the bestseller account by Major General Rajpal Punia and Damini Punia. Hooda expressed that the narrative is more than just military action; it embodies sacrifice, brotherhood, and the unwavering courage of the Indian soldiers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

