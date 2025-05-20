Randeep Hooda Acquires Rights for 'Operation Khukri' Military Drama

Actor Randeep Hooda, following the success of 'Jaat', has secured the film rights to 'Operation Khukri: The Untold Story of the Indian Army's Bravest Peacekeeping Mission Abroad'. This acquisition, reported by Variety, marks Hooda's further exploration of stories that highlight Indian heroism.

The film 'Operation Khukri' is set to dramatize a bold 2000 operation where 233 Indian soldiers, held hostage in the jungles of Sierra Leone by rebels, were rescued in a high-stakes mission. Hooda will take on the role of Major General Raj Pal Punia, who was instrumental in leading the troops to safety.

This project, led by Rahul Mittra Films and Randeep Hooda Films, adapts the bestseller account by Major General Rajpal Punia and Damini Punia. Hooda expressed that the narrative is more than just military action; it embodies sacrifice, brotherhood, and the unwavering courage of the Indian soldiers.

