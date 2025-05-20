Celebrating 90 Years: Oberoi Group's Legacy Shines at Global Hospitality Conclave
The 10th Global Hospitality Conclave celebrated The Oberoi Group's 90 years of excellence in hospitality, bringing together industry leaders, Oberoi alumni, and executives. The event highlighted the legacy of Rai Bahadur M.S. Oberoi and facilitated discussions on leadership, innovation, and global luxury. The conclave also hosted engaging sessions featuring renowned personalities.
The 10th edition of the Global Hospitality Conclave celebrated The Oberoi Group's monumental 90-year milestone in the hospitality sector. Held at The Oberoi, New Delhi, this esteemed gathering brought together industry veterans, Oberoi alumni, and leaders to reflect on the legacy of Rai Bahadur M.S. Oberoi.
Keynote addresses highlighted the pioneering spirit and lasting influence of Rai Bahadur M.S. Oberoi. Insights were shared on leadership principles and the future of global luxury. The event also included a memorable Rai Bahadur M.S. Oberoi Memorial Lecture by Dr. Ashwani Kumar, emphasizing the group's transformative journey.
Participants engaged in lively panel discussions on strategic options for India, with contributions from diplomats and foreign policy experts. The conclave fostered networking opportunities and celebrated the achievements of Oberoi alumni who have excelled in diverse fields beyond hospitality.
