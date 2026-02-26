Nokia and Telefónica Tackle AI-Driven Networking in Spain

Nokia has landed a significant multi-year contract with Telefónica to implement AI-focused networking solutions aimed at bolstering the Edge data centre network throughout Spain, the Finnish company announced on Thursday.

This strategic deal underscores the emergence of AI-driven data centres as lucrative revenue streams for Nokia, which remains heavily invested in its 5G operations. Nokia will take exclusive charge of connectivity at 17 Edge sites, 12 of which are currently operational.

The arrangement empowers Telefónica to deliver advanced services, including artificial intelligence, to a diverse range of customers in both the public and private sectors. Spain is fast becoming a vibrant data centre hub in Europe, drawing multi-billion-dollar investments from major corporations like Blackstone and Amazon. Nevertheless, the contract's financial details remain undisclosed.

