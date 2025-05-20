Left Menu

Piccadily and ForgeStop Revolutionize Indian Spirits with Smart Labels

Piccadily Agro Industries partners with ForgeStop to introduce NFC-enabled smart labels on Indri Single Malt bottles, enhancing product authenticity and eliminating counterfeiting in Indian spirits. This innovative step sets a new standard for transparency and consumer trust in premium whisky, utilizing high-security technology that's both app-free and blockchain-compatible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2025 11:09 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 11:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In an unprecedented effort to tackle counterfeiting in the Indian spirits market, Piccadily Agro Industries Limited has joined forces with ForgeStop to introduce NFC-enabled smart labels on its Indri Single Malt whisky. This initiative marks Piccadily as the first Indian alco-bev company to implement this state-of-the-art anti-counterfeit technology.

The NFC-enabled labels, powered by ForgeStop's platform, offer app-free authentication and batch-level product information. Utilizing EM Microelectronic echo-V chips with 128-bit AES encryption, these smart labels provide bank-level security, ensuring that only genuine products reach consumers and reinforcing trust in the brand's integrity.

Piccadily's CEO, Praveen Malviya, emphasized the importance of authenticity in combating counterfeit alcohol, a significant issue in India. Partnering with ForgeStop, the company aims to provide a seamless and secure experience for customers, demonstrated by a simple smartphone tap for instant product verification and information access, bringing a new level of transparency and safety to the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

