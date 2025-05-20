Piccadily and ForgeStop Revolutionize Indian Spirits with Smart Labels

In an unprecedented effort to tackle counterfeiting in the Indian spirits market, Piccadily Agro Industries Limited has joined forces with ForgeStop to introduce NFC-enabled smart labels on its Indri Single Malt whisky. This initiative marks Piccadily as the first Indian alco-bev company to implement this state-of-the-art anti-counterfeit technology.

The NFC-enabled labels, powered by ForgeStop's platform, offer app-free authentication and batch-level product information. Utilizing EM Microelectronic echo-V chips with 128-bit AES encryption, these smart labels provide bank-level security, ensuring that only genuine products reach consumers and reinforcing trust in the brand's integrity.

Piccadily's CEO, Praveen Malviya, emphasized the importance of authenticity in combating counterfeit alcohol, a significant issue in India. Partnering with ForgeStop, the company aims to provide a seamless and secure experience for customers, demonstrated by a simple smartphone tap for instant product verification and information access, bringing a new level of transparency and safety to the industry.

