Cinematic Revival: 'Aranyer Din Ratri' Shines at Cannes

Veteran actors Sharmila Tagore and Simi Garewal celebrated the 4K restoration of Satyajit Ray’s 1970 classic 'Aranyer Din Ratri' at the Cannes Film Festival. The movie, also known as 'Days and Nights in the Forest', explores themes of alienation and self-discovery, resonating with a new generation of cinema enthusiasts.

Veteran actors Sharmila Tagore and Simi Garewal relived their experience with 'Aranyer Din Ratri' at the Cannes Film Festival. The 4K restored version of the 1970 classic was screened as part of the Cannes Classics, reviving memories of a masterpiece by Satyajit Ray.

The screening, introduced by Hollywood filmmaker Wes Anderson, who led its restoration, captivated audiences. Tagore and Garewal, joined by presenter Anderson, adorned the red carpet, radiating elegance. The restoration was driven by Martin Scorsese's The Film Foundation and partnered with Janus Films and the Criterion Collection.

Garewal expressed gratitude to Anderson, Scorsese, and Shivendra Singh Dungarpur for their efforts in preserving cinematic heritage. Their work ensures iconic films remain accessible to future generations. 'Aranyer Din Ratri' explores themes of alienation and self-discovery, allowing audiences to undergo a reflective journey with four city-bred men in the forest of Palamau.

