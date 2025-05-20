Chief Minister Unveils King Cobra at Kamala Nehru Zoological Park
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav introduced a male king cobra at Kamala Nehru Zoological Park. The snake, brought from Karnataka, joins a female cobra for breeding, earning praise for the zoo. Known for their ecological benefits, king cobras are vital for maintaining biodiversity.
- Country:
- India
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav made a unique contribution to the Kamala Nehru Zoological Park on Tuesday by introducing a male king cobra, receiving wide attention from attendees. The snake, sourced from Karnataka's Peelikula Biological Park, is now part of the zoo's growing reptile collection.
The chief minister praised the facilities established for the king cobra's new habitat in Indore, despite the city not being its natural environment. The king cobra will join a female counterpart already residing at the zoo, with the hope of facilitating breeding for this important species.
Recognized globally as the longest venomous snake, the king cobra plays a crucial role in biodiversity. This species, which can reach lengths of 18 feet, is valuable to farmers as it preys on harmful rodents. In addition, Minister Yadav's visit included a tour of the Bird Park, where he participated in feeding some of its avian inhabitants.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversial Road Construction Threatens Amazon's Biodiversity Ahead of COP30
How AI is reshaping aquatic biodiversity conservation worldwide
Mohan Yadav Praises Modi’s Military Leadership at Historical Site Unveiling
Igniting Biodiversity Passion: Orang Nature Camp Inspires Students
Deputy Minister Singh Urges Bold Biodiversity Financing at SADC Regional Dialogue