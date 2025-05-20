Left Menu

Ana de Armas Dazzles in John Wick Spin-off 'Ballerina'

'Ballerina', a spin-off in the 'John Wick' series featuring Ana de Armas, will premiere in Indian theatres on June 13. Directed by Len Wiseman, it showcases the story of assassin Eve Macarro seeking revenge. The film includes appearances by Keanu Reeves, Ian McShane, and the late Lance Reddick.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 13:24 IST
Ana de Armas Dazzles in John Wick Spin-off 'Ballerina'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ana de Armas steps into the spotlight with the thrilling spin-off 'Ballerina', set to hit Indian theatres on June 13, as per an announcement by PVRINOX Pictures on Tuesday.

'Ballerina', directed by Len Wiseman, unfolds between 'John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum' and 'John Wick: Chapter 4', and follows Ana de Armas as Eve Macarro, an assassin on a quest for revenge. It's a testament to the franchise's reputation for intense action and captivating storytelling.

The film, which will release in multiple languages, features cameo appearances from 'John Wick' stalwarts Keanu Reeves, Ian McShane, and the late Lance Reddick. It promises a gripping narrative filled with explosive stunts and a strong support cast, including Gabriel Byrne, Catalina Sandino Moreno, and Norman Reedus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How accurate are AI models in capturing Gen Z travel behavior?

New AI model boosts rail safety with real-time cyber and energy resilience

AI doesn’t think, but still shapes how we do

Digital infrastructure failures threaten Latin America's path to Industry 4.0 and 5.0

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025