Ana de Armas Dazzles in John Wick Spin-off 'Ballerina'

Ana de Armas steps into the spotlight with the thrilling spin-off 'Ballerina', set to hit Indian theatres on June 13, as per an announcement by PVRINOX Pictures on Tuesday.

'Ballerina', directed by Len Wiseman, unfolds between 'John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum' and 'John Wick: Chapter 4', and follows Ana de Armas as Eve Macarro, an assassin on a quest for revenge. It's a testament to the franchise's reputation for intense action and captivating storytelling.

The film, which will release in multiple languages, features cameo appearances from 'John Wick' stalwarts Keanu Reeves, Ian McShane, and the late Lance Reddick. It promises a gripping narrative filled with explosive stunts and a strong support cast, including Gabriel Byrne, Catalina Sandino Moreno, and Norman Reedus.

