Farewell to a Stellar Mind: Dr. Jayant Narlikar's Legacy in Astrophysics

Esteemed astrophysicist Dr. Jayant Vishnu Narlikar, known for his groundbreaking Hoyle–Narlikar theory of gravity, died at the age of 86 in Pune, family sources reported. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced his last rites will be conducted with full state honors.

Dr. Narlikar, a prominent figure in Indian science, was instrumental in popularizing science and establishing premier research institutions such as the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA), where he served as Founder Director until 2003.

His pioneering contributions to cosmology and efforts to make science accessible won him numerous accolades, including the Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries expressed condolences, highlighting his enduring impact on science and education.

