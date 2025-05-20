Fountain of Youth: Nostalgic Adventures Across the Globe

Director Guy Ritchie's action-adventure film "Fountain of Youth" debuts Natalie Portman and John Krasinski as siblings in a quest for a mythical spring offering eternal youth, echoing the nostalgia of the films they adored in their youth.

The plot revolves around Charlotte and Luke, contemptuous siblings who, while exploring a legend of eternal youth, resolve personal differences. Acknowledging a decade since their father's passing, the story sees Luke determined to continue his legacy, while Charlotte, dealing with her own family complications, becomes drawn into the adventure.

Taking visual inspiration from famed franchises like "Indiana Jones", the film provides a tapestry of high-energy escapades from Bangkok to Vienna. Actor Eiza Gonzalez, reuniting with Ritchie, describes the film as "family-driven", adding a unique dynamic to the project's expansive on-location shoots. "Fountain of Youth" streams on Apple TV+ starting May 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)