Fountain of Youth: Nostalgic Adventures Across the Globe

Guy Ritchie's latest film "Fountain of Youth" features Natalie Portman and John Krasinski as siblings on a quest for eternal youth. Taking inspiration from classic adventure films, the movie is rich in nostalgia and global adventure, as the characters traverse iconic locations, embarking on a thrilling journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 15:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Director Guy Ritchie's action-adventure film "Fountain of Youth" debuts Natalie Portman and John Krasinski as siblings in a quest for a mythical spring offering eternal youth, echoing the nostalgia of the films they adored in their youth.

The plot revolves around Charlotte and Luke, contemptuous siblings who, while exploring a legend of eternal youth, resolve personal differences. Acknowledging a decade since their father's passing, the story sees Luke determined to continue his legacy, while Charlotte, dealing with her own family complications, becomes drawn into the adventure.

Taking visual inspiration from famed franchises like "Indiana Jones", the film provides a tapestry of high-energy escapades from Bangkok to Vienna. Actor Eiza Gonzalez, reuniting with Ritchie, describes the film as "family-driven", adding a unique dynamic to the project's expansive on-location shoots. "Fountain of Youth" streams on Apple TV+ starting May 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

Real-Time GDP Forecasting in Samoa: A New Model for Data-Driven Policymaking

From Innovation to Access: WHO’s Plan to Deliver Child-Safe Medicines by 2030

