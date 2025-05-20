Hockey India League 2026: Rebirth of a Sporting Spectacle

The much-anticipated Hockey India League (HIL) will make its return on January 5, 2026, following a seven-year pause. This announcement was made by Bhola Nath Singh, secretary-general of the national federation, during a recent event.

The restructured league will feature an eight-team men's competition and a newly expanded six-team women's league. Official venues are currently being finalized through stakeholder consultations. The league's timing considers foreign players' holiday traditions.

Addressing previous concerns, Singh assured that all financial obligations to players have been fulfilled. In conjunction with the league revival, Amity University will provide academic scholarships to support players' educational and professional growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)