Hockey India League 2026: Rebirth of a Sporting Spectacle

The Hockey India League (HIL) is set to return on January 5, 2026, after a seven-year hiatus. Amity University offers scholarships to players for professional courses. The HIL men's tournament will feature eight teams, while the women's league expands to six teams. Players' dues are confirmed cleared by officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 20-05-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 17:16 IST
Hockey India League 2026: Rebirth of a Sporting Spectacle
The much-anticipated Hockey India League (HIL) will make its return on January 5, 2026, following a seven-year pause. This announcement was made by Bhola Nath Singh, secretary-general of the national federation, during a recent event.

The restructured league will feature an eight-team men's competition and a newly expanded six-team women's league. Official venues are currently being finalized through stakeholder consultations. The league's timing considers foreign players' holiday traditions.

Addressing previous concerns, Singh assured that all financial obligations to players have been fulfilled. In conjunction with the league revival, Amity University will provide academic scholarships to support players' educational and professional growth.

