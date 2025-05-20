Left Menu

Trailblazing Heights: Geeta Samota's Everest Conquest

Sub Inspector Geeta Samota became the first CISF personnel to scale Mount Everest, marking a milestone in the 56-year history of the force. Her mountaineering achievements symbolize resilience and strength, inspiring countless individuals across India and the CAPFs. Samota's journey reflects on her extraordinary commitment to breaking boundaries.

Sub Inspector Geeta Samota has become a beacon of ambition and strength, as she scales the world's tallest peak, Mount Everest, a first in the 56-year-long history of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). Her conquest is not just a personal victory but a representation of resilience nurtured within the CISF and the wider Indian populace.

Beginning her journey with the CISF in 2011, Samota's mountaineering journey has been one of overcoming odds. She moved from being a hockey player to becoming a specialized mountaineer, embarking on ambitious challenges, including the legendary 'Seven Summits' expedition, marking herself as the fastest Indian woman to complete it.

Her recent achievement in Ladakh and the official congratulations from the CISF underscore the impact of her extraordinary journey as a source of inspiration for India's youth. With the CISF guarding vital national installations, Samota's journey is a testament that the spirit of adventure sees no limitations.

