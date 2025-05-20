Spike Lee's Unwavering Praise for Denzel Washington's 'Malcolm X' Performance

At the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, filmmaker Spike Lee voiced his steadfast belief that Denzel Washington deserved an Oscar for his role in 'Malcolm X.' Lee's latest creation, 'Highest 2 Lowest,' a modern homage to Akira Kurosawa's 'High and Low,' features Washington, inciting considerable excitement during its out-of-competition screening.

During a press conference at the festival, Lee emphasized his high regard for Washington's 'Malcolm X' performance, indicating it was worthy of the 1993 Best Actor Oscar won by Al Pacino for 'Scent of a Woman.' Notwithstanding his respect for Pacino, Lee concluded that Washington should have claimed the accolade.

Despite awards playing a part in cinema culture, Lee asserted that true success lies in the art itself. 'Highest 2 Lowest,' his fifth collaboration with Washington, highlights their enduring professional relationship, which previously produced films like 'Mo' Better Blues' and 'Inside Man.'

