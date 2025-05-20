Left Menu

Sikkim Invites PM Modi for 50th Statehood Anniversary

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to celebrate the state's 50th anniversary of statehood on May 29. Modi accepted the invitation, expressing his willingness to visit Sikkim. Tamang also praised Modi for the success of Operation Sindoor, enhancing national pride.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 20-05-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 20:46 IST
Sikkim Invites PM Modi for 50th Statehood Anniversary
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant diplomatic move, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang extended a formal invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to join the 50th-anniversary celebrations of Sikkim's statehood on May 29. During their meeting in New Delhi, PM Modi accepted the invitation with enthusiasm, acknowledging the importance of this historical event.

The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude for Modi's agreement to visit the Himalayan state, a gesture that marks a strong bond between Sikkim and the central government. 'Our state is eagerly preparing for the Prime Minister's visit, and we look forward to celebrating this milestone alongside him,' Tamang stated.

Tamang also lauded Modi for the successful Operation Sindoor, crediting it with bolstering India's global standing. Welcoming Modi will involve grand arrangements, with around 1 lakh people expected to greet the PM at Paljor Stadium. Sikkim became an Indian state on May 16, 1975, after voting in a referendum post-India's independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025