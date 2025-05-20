Sikkim Invites PM Modi for 50th Statehood Anniversary

In a significant diplomatic move, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang extended a formal invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to join the 50th-anniversary celebrations of Sikkim's statehood on May 29. During their meeting in New Delhi, PM Modi accepted the invitation with enthusiasm, acknowledging the importance of this historical event.

The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude for Modi's agreement to visit the Himalayan state, a gesture that marks a strong bond between Sikkim and the central government. 'Our state is eagerly preparing for the Prime Minister's visit, and we look forward to celebrating this milestone alongside him,' Tamang stated.

Tamang also lauded Modi for the successful Operation Sindoor, crediting it with bolstering India's global standing. Welcoming Modi will involve grand arrangements, with around 1 lakh people expected to greet the PM at Paljor Stadium. Sikkim became an Indian state on May 16, 1975, after voting in a referendum post-India's independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)