Farewell to a Champion: The Legacy of Nino Benvenuti

Italian boxing icon Giovanni 'Nino' Benvenuti, recognized for his 1960 Olympic gold medal victory in Rome, died at the age of 87. The Italian Olympic Committee lauded his illustrious career, which spanned professional titles in two weight classes.

Benvenuti emerged from the Istria region, now in Slovenia, to defeat Soviet Yuri Radonyak in the Olympic welterweight final. His prowess at the 1960 Games, where Muhammad Ali also rose to fame, earned him the Val Barker trophy as its standout boxer.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni paid homage to Benvenuti, celebrating his achievements in both sports and historical advocacy. His storied career included memorable victories over Sandro Mazzinghi and Emile Griffith, although he finally conceded his title to Carlos Monzon in 1970.

(With inputs from agencies.)