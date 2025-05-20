Left Menu

Farewell to a Champion: The Legacy of Nino Benvenuti

Italian boxing legend Giovanni 'Nino' Benvenuti, who won Olympic gold in 1960 and was a world champion in two weight divisions, passed away at 87. Born in the Istria region, Benvenuti was celebrated for his athletic achievements and his outspokenness on historical issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 20-05-2025 23:36 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 23:36 IST
Italian boxing icon Giovanni 'Nino' Benvenuti, recognized for his 1960 Olympic gold medal victory in Rome, died at the age of 87. The Italian Olympic Committee lauded his illustrious career, which spanned professional titles in two weight classes.

Benvenuti emerged from the Istria region, now in Slovenia, to defeat Soviet Yuri Radonyak in the Olympic welterweight final. His prowess at the 1960 Games, where Muhammad Ali also rose to fame, earned him the Val Barker trophy as its standout boxer.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni paid homage to Benvenuti, celebrating his achievements in both sports and historical advocacy. His storied career included memorable victories over Sandro Mazzinghi and Emile Griffith, although he finally conceded his title to Carlos Monzon in 1970.

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

