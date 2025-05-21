Pragmatic thing to do: Kamal Haasan on 8-week gap between theatrical, OTT release of 'Thug Life'

Superstar Kamal Haasan on Tuesday announced his decision to extend the gap between the theatrical and OTT release of his upcoming film ''Thug Life'', saying it was a pragmatic thing to do. The gap between theatrical run and OTT release has been decreasing over the years with many opting for a four-week gap over the usual eight-week delay between a film's theatrical release and their arrival on streamers. Speaking during a promotional event for the movie here, Haasan expressed hope that his initiative would inspire others in the industry to adopt a similar approach.

''It is not even an experiment, it's a pragmatic thing to do. I'm glad that the OTT (Netflix) agreed. We sat together, and it was not a negotiation. It's a plan, which maybe others could follow. ''It will make the industry healthy and we are glad that we were the first to be there to avail of that opportunity,'' Haasan told reporters here when asked about the eight-week window between the theatrical and OTT release of ''Thug Life''. The upcoming movie reunites the Tamil superstar with acclaimed director Mani Ratnam after 35 years. The duo last collaborated on the 1987 critical hit ''Nayakan''.

Both Haasan and Ratnam spoke fondly about their longstanding relationship and their mutual admiration for cinema.

''The first impression is that I know him as a friend living in the same area. I didn't even know that he belonged to a film family. He was a person and I liked the way he spoke. We became friends. We had a group of friends and we were talking only cinema and no gossip and that's where it started,'' Haasan said.

Referring to himself and Ratnam as ''movie buffs'' and ''fans of cinema'', the actor recounted how he and the ''Ponniyin Selvan'' director went to see the shoot of one of the movies of Hindi filmmaker Ramesh Sippy back in the late 80s. ''When we were doing 'Nayakan' near Colaba and Ramesh Sippy Sahab was shooting in the Film City. We all went to see the shooting of Mr. Ramesh Sippy. ''The qualification that brought us here is that like you, we are fans, film buffs and that's what brought us here. We will go to any set to watch anybody, especially those who we consider as talented, we would like to watch them more,'' Haasan said.

Ratnam echoed similar sentiments and expressed admiration for Haasan's unwavering dedication to the art of filmmaking. ''I remember when he was planning 'Sadma' in Tamil and the story that I've heard is and that's etched in my mind is that when he heard the narration. He came back and he enacted that scene in this compound to tell them what the scene was. So, that's the kind of person he was. ''I was lucky that I could before I got into it (working with him) or just when I was trying to get into it, to be able to interact with him. So, I knew there was somebody who was making a big path for all of us to come in, and that's what he's done.'' In ''Thug Life'', Haasan essays the role of Rangaraya Sakthivel Nayakar, a man caught between crime and justice.

The film promotion event was also attended by actors Silambarasan TR, Trisha, Abhirami, Ashok Selvan and music composer A R Rahman.

Rahman called Haasan and Ratnam the OG Thugs.

''The first thing I did when I heard about 'Thug Life' was to create some gangster tunes. We were experimenting with various melodies. The first thing we did was the lullaby and then there's a haunting voice that comes in, that gives a very unique feeling and he really loved it,'' he said, adding that this time Ratnam demanded his full attention for the movie.

Trisha, who has collaborated with both Haasan and Ratnam on different films like ''Thoongaa Vanam'', ''Manmadan Ambu'', and ''Ponniyin Selvan'', said it's ''surreal'' to be working with the two legends on the same movie. ''Dreams come true, and for me repeatedly because I've worked with the two of them individually on different films. It is surreal. It is lovely to not just do the film but also to share the whole journey of travelling together, spending so much time, spending so much time talking to them and you learn so much about cinema. Every day feels like a school of sorts,'' the actor said.

About Ratnam, Trisha said, the director urged her to ''unlearn'' her previous acting methods as her role is different from ''Ponniyin Selvan''.

''This film was very different for me because when I first walked into Mani sir's office and he narrated a little line, he said, 'I want you to unlearn completely what you did in 'PS', as this is an extreme contrast of that kind of a role. It was challenging. I was wary of whether I'd suit the character or not. We worked a lot on that. I'm very excited about it,'' she said.

Actors Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Nassar, Mahesh Manjrekar, Ali Fazal, Rohit Saraf, Rajshri Deshpande and Sanya Malhotra round out the cast of ''Thug Life''. The film is scheduled to hit theatres around the globe on June 5.

