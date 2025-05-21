Reimagining Sikhism: A New Digital Initiative by UC Santa Cruz

The University of California, Santa Cruz, has embarked on a pioneering initiative to digitally reimagine Sikhism, spearheaded by Professor Nirvikar Singh. This groundbreaking project aims to enrich the global understanding of Sikh history, identity, and philosophy.

Titled 'Sikhs in the 21st Century: Remembering the Past, Engaging the Future,' the initiative will develop multimedia content that delves into the evolution of Sikh institutions, colonial impacts, and the complex identities of the Sikh diaspora. Professor Singh, who has held the Sarbjit Singh Aurora Chair of Sikh and Punjabi Studies, emphasizes the importance of revisiting colonial-era narratives.

By involving young scholars from Punjab and marginalized communities, this project strives to present a more accurate depiction of Sikhism. It is praised for intellectual rigor and cultural sensitivity, not just to correct the historical record but to encourage fresh perspectives on Sikh heritage.

