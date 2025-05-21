Banu Mushtaq's Triumph: A Historical Win for Kannada Literature

Banu Mushtaq, an illustrious Kannada writer, made history by winning the International Booker Prize for her short story collection, 'Hridaya Deepa.' This accolade marks the first time a Kannada work has received this prestigious award.

The event took place at a ceremony in London's Tate Modern, where Mushtaq shared the stage with Deepa Bhasthi, who translated the collection into English. Both Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy applauded Mushtaq for her monumental achievement.

The judges were captivated by the collection's witty, vivid, and emotionally resonant portrayal of familial and community tensions. Siddaramaiah and Kumaraswamy emphasized the significance of this win for Kannada literature on a global stage, expressing hopes for continued contributions from Mushtaq to enrich the literary world.

(With inputs from agencies.)