Left Menu

Banu Mushtaq's Triumph: A Historical Win for Kannada Literature

Kannada writer Banu Mushtaq wins the International Booker Prize for her short story collection 'Hridaya Deepa', marking a historic moment as the first Kannada work to receive the honor. The book, translated by Deepa Bhasthi, was praised for its vivid storytelling and cultural depth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-05-2025 10:51 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 10:51 IST
Banu Mushtaq's Triumph: A Historical Win for Kannada Literature
  • Country:
  • India

Banu Mushtaq, an illustrious Kannada writer, made history by winning the International Booker Prize for her short story collection, 'Hridaya Deepa.' This accolade marks the first time a Kannada work has received this prestigious award.

The event took place at a ceremony in London's Tate Modern, where Mushtaq shared the stage with Deepa Bhasthi, who translated the collection into English. Both Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy applauded Mushtaq for her monumental achievement.

The judges were captivated by the collection's witty, vivid, and emotionally resonant portrayal of familial and community tensions. Siddaramaiah and Kumaraswamy emphasized the significance of this win for Kannada literature on a global stage, expressing hopes for continued contributions from Mushtaq to enrich the literary world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025