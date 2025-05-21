Entertainment News Highlights: From Diddy Combs' Trial to Denzel's Cannes Surprise

This week in entertainment news, pop singer Dawn Richard testified in Sean 'Diddy' Combs' trial, describing instances of alleged abuse. She's been confronted with critical cross-examination over discrepancies in her testimony, while Combs faces charges of sex trafficking.

In other news, the beloved comic actor George Wendt, well-known for playing Norm on 'Cheers,' passed away at the age of 76 in Los Angeles. Additionally, Denzel Washington was honored with a surprise Palme d'Or award at Cannes for his exceptional contribution to cinema.

Meanwhile, Kanye West's scheduled concert in South Korea, organized by Coupang, was cancelled over 'recent controversies.' The decision was confirmed by the company and its ticket vendor, though further details were not disclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)