Entertainment News Highlights: From Diddy Combs' Trial to Denzel's Cannes Surprise
This week's entertainment news brings a variety of highlights: Dawn Richard faces tough cross-examination in Sean 'Diddy' Combs' trial, George Wendt of 'Cheers' fame passes away, Denzel Washington receives an honorary Palme d'Or, and Kanye West's concert in South Korea gets cancelled due to ongoing controversies.
This week in entertainment news, pop singer Dawn Richard testified in Sean 'Diddy' Combs' trial, describing instances of alleged abuse. She's been confronted with critical cross-examination over discrepancies in her testimony, while Combs faces charges of sex trafficking.
In other news, the beloved comic actor George Wendt, well-known for playing Norm on 'Cheers,' passed away at the age of 76 in Los Angeles. Additionally, Denzel Washington was honored with a surprise Palme d'Or award at Cannes for his exceptional contribution to cinema.
Meanwhile, Kanye West's scheduled concert in South Korea, organized by Coupang, was cancelled over 'recent controversies.' The decision was confirmed by the company and its ticket vendor, though further details were not disclosed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
