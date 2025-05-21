Celebrating the Essence of 'India Tea' on International Tea Day

In a vibrant celebration of India's rich tea heritage, the Tea Board organized a series of promotional activities in Kolkata for International Tea Day. Highlighted by a walkathon, this year's theme, 'Tea for Better Lives,' was at the forefront of the campaign as efforts to promote the 'India Tea' brand unfolded across the metropolis.

Enhancing the experience, a specially designed mobile van traversed the city, offering tea tasting sessions and free samples of premium Indian teas. The initiative aimed to bolster the visibility of Indian tea globally, as noted in an official statement released by the Tea Board.

Madhav Sarda, from the Darjeeling Tea producer 'Golden Tips,' acknowledged the pivotal role of workers and small-growers in the industry, despite the financial hardships they face. The celebration also permeated social media, ensuring a wide-reaching impact.

