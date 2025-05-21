Celebrating Mohanlal: A Cinematic Icon's 65th Birthday and Philanthropic Initiatives

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal turned 65 with a cascade of greetings flooding social media from fans and film industry colleagues. Laudatory messages poured in to honor a cinematic journey that began on May 21, 1960, marking a career that spans over 400 films and numerous accolades.

The 'Kireedam' star is basking in the triumph of blockbusters like 'L2: Empuraan' and 'Thudarum,' both crossing the Rs 200 crore mark. Notable figures, including Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, extended their warm wishes to the actor on this milestone birthday.

Moreover, Mohanlal made impactful announcements through his charity, ViswaSanthi Foundation. Collaborating with Baby Memorial Hospital, he pledged to facilitate affordable liver transplants for kids in economically weaker sections and introduced the 'Be a Hero' anti-drug campaign, reinforcing his commitment to socio-economic welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)