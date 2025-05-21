Left Menu

Farewell to a Cosmic Luminary: Dr. Jayant Narlikar's Final Journey

Dr. Jayant Narlikar, a distinguished astrophysicist, was laid to rest with state honors at the Vaikunth electric crematorium. His passing drew mourners from diverse fields, including students and academics from IUCAA, which he founded. Dr. Narlikar received the Padma Vibhushan and was widely respected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 21-05-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 16:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The astrophysics community and admirers from various fields gathered to pay tribute to Dr. Jayant Narlikar, an eminent Indian astrophysicist, during his funeral ceremonies. His final rites took place at the Vaikunth electric crematorium, marking the end of an era in the scientific community.

On the morning of this somber occasion, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar laid floral tributes at the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA), an institution founded by Dr. Narlikar, whose contributions left an indelible mark in the field of astrophysics.

Students, teachers, and researchers from IUCAA, as well as from the National Centre for Radio Astrophysics and Savitribai Phule Pune University, joined by artists and literati, attended the last rites. Dr. Narlikar, a recipient of the Padma Vibhushan, passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 86.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

