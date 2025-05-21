Rory McIlroy to Boost Indian Golf with First-Ever DP World India Championship Appearance

Indian golf is poised for a significant boost as Grand Slam winner Rory McIlroy has announced his participation in the inaugural DP World India Championship, featuring a $4 million prize fund. This prestigious tournament will take place at the Delhi Golf Club from October 16 to 19.

This event marks McIlroy's first appearance in India, where his involvement underscores India's growing importance on the global golf map. The 2025 Masters Tournament champion, known for his captivating performances, completed a career Grand Slam with the memorable addition of the Green Jacket in April.

The DP World India Championship, co-sanctioned by the Professional Golf Tour of India, also highlights the commitment of DP World and the DP World Tour to promoting golf in India. With DP World's support, India's golfing future appears brighter, with increased global attention and participation expected.

(With inputs from agencies.)