Left Menu

Rory McIlroy to Boost Indian Golf with First-Ever DP World India Championship Appearance

Rory McIlroy, a Grand Slam winner, will compete in the inaugural USD four million DP World India Championship at Delhi Golf Club from October 16 to 19. This marks McIlroy's first appearance in India, enhancing the nation's golf profile. The tournament, with the largest prize fund for a DP World Tour event in India, is co-sanctioned by the Professional Golf Tour of India and DP World Tour.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 16:50 IST
Rory McIlroy to Boost Indian Golf with First-Ever DP World India Championship Appearance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Indian golf is poised for a significant boost as Grand Slam winner Rory McIlroy has announced his participation in the inaugural DP World India Championship, featuring a $4 million prize fund. This prestigious tournament will take place at the Delhi Golf Club from October 16 to 19.

This event marks McIlroy's first appearance in India, where his involvement underscores India's growing importance on the global golf map. The 2025 Masters Tournament champion, known for his captivating performances, completed a career Grand Slam with the memorable addition of the Green Jacket in April.

The DP World India Championship, co-sanctioned by the Professional Golf Tour of India, also highlights the commitment of DP World and the DP World Tour to promoting golf in India. With DP World's support, India's golfing future appears brighter, with increased global attention and participation expected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025