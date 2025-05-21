Uttar Pradesh's Green Revolution: Forests Honoring Heroes and Nature

The Uttar Pradesh government's new initiative aims to enhance environmental protection while uniting the nation through a series of inspirational forests across the state. Each district will soon host 'Shaurya Van,' honoring the martyrs and freedom fighters of India, according to the forest department's statement on Wednesday.

In addition, the government has announced plans for several unique forests dedicated to eminent figures and causes. 'Atal Van' will commemorate Bharat Ratna and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, while 'Ekta Van' marks the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, symbolizing national unity. Further, 'Eklavya Van' will honor tribal hero Birsa Munda, representing tribal pride and courage.

The initiative also proposes 'Oxy Van' in urban areas to combat pollution and climate change, 'Gopal Van' in cow shelters with essential plant species for animal welfare, and 'Triveni Van' near rivers Ganga and Yamuna, featuring sacred trees in anticipation of Mahakumbh 2025. Moreover, 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0' will encourage tree plantation in honor of one's mother.

