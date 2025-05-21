Iconic Ram Temple's Completion and Grand Consecration Ceremony in Ayodhya
The construction of Ayodhya's Ram temple is set to be completed by June 5, with a consecration ceremony starting on June 3. The temple completion excludes murals, while the ceremony's guest list will not include political VIPs. The event honors the cultural and historical significance of the site.
- Country:
- India
The long-anticipated completion of the Ram temple in Ayodhya is scheduled for June 5, with a significant ceremony for the consecration of the 'Ram Darbar' beginning on June 3, according to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Misra.
In an exclusive interview, Misra revealed that the much-awaited 'pran pratishtha' ceremony will be held on June 5. Though the guest list might vary, the event promises grandeur similar to previous ceremonies. Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the consecration of Ram Lalla.
The current project includes seven additional temples within the complex, with completion anticipated except for murals depicting the story of Lord Ram. Misra assured that the ceremonies aim for spiritual resonance rather than political influence, with the temple's inauguration following decades of legal and cultural significance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
