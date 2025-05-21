Left Menu

Iconic Ram Temple's Completion and Grand Consecration Ceremony in Ayodhya

The construction of Ayodhya's Ram temple is set to be completed by June 5, with a consecration ceremony starting on June 3. The temple completion excludes murals, while the ceremony's guest list will not include political VIPs. The event honors the cultural and historical significance of the site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 18:54 IST
Iconic Ram Temple's Completion and Grand Consecration Ceremony in Ayodhya
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The long-anticipated completion of the Ram temple in Ayodhya is scheduled for June 5, with a significant ceremony for the consecration of the 'Ram Darbar' beginning on June 3, according to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Misra.

In an exclusive interview, Misra revealed that the much-awaited 'pran pratishtha' ceremony will be held on June 5. Though the guest list might vary, the event promises grandeur similar to previous ceremonies. Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the consecration of Ram Lalla.

The current project includes seven additional temples within the complex, with completion anticipated except for murals depicting the story of Lord Ram. Misra assured that the ceremonies aim for spiritual resonance rather than political influence, with the temple's inauguration following decades of legal and cultural significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025