Sikh Youths Unite for Khalsa Tiranga Yatra Honoring Indian Armed Forces
A significant number of Sikh youths participated in the Khalsa Tiranga Yatra in Delhi. Flagged off by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the event honored the Indian armed forces. Leaders lauded the Khalsa community's bravery, emphasizing national unity against terrorism. The Yatra concluded at the War Memorial.
A large gathering of Sikh youths took part in the Khalsa Tiranga Yatra, launched by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at Talkatora Stadium on Wednesday. The event was held to honor the Indian armed forces.
Participants waved the Tricolour flags and chanted patriotic slogans on their bikes during the Yatra, which ended at the War Memorial on Kartavya Path. Chief Minister Gupta praised the bravery of the Khalsa community, stressing their readiness to counter terrorism.
Gupta emphasized that the nation must unite, making it clear that terrorism needs to be unequivocally condemned. Home Minister Ashish Sood and colleague Manjinder Singh Sirsa echoed these sentiments, recalling recent events that underscored the nation's resolve. The Khalsa Tiranga Yatra forms part of BJP's nationwide initiative to honor armed forces and celebrate the success of Operation Sindoor.
(With inputs from agencies.)
