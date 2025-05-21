Left Menu

Scarlett Johansson's Bold Directorial Debut Challenges Perspectives at Cannes

Scarlett Johansson makes her directorial debut with 'Eleanor the Great,' showcasing at Cannes Film Festival. Starring June Squibb, the film explores themes of forgiveness and empathy. Despite mixed reviews, Johansson's transition from acting to directing comes at a pivotal moment in her career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 23:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Scarlett Johansson steps into the director's chair for the first time with 'Eleanor the Great' at the Cannes Film Festival, aiming to challenge audience perspectives on forgiveness and empathy. The film stars 95-year-old June Squibb as Eleanor, who pretends to be a Holocaust survivor in a quest for new friends in New York.

While Johansson's movie has received mixed reviews, with The Guardian giving it two stars for misjudging its serious premise, the film earned a five-minute ovation at its premiere. Johansson believes the theme resonates with a quick-to-judge world, echoing a message that reflects significant contemporary issues.

Despite lacking initial plans to direct, Johansson was drawn to the script, describing it as 'a little gem.' Critics' opinions varied, but Johansson hopes the film, competing in the 'Un Certain Regard' category, will stimulate conversations about empathy among viewers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

