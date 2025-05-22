Historic Memphis Church Blaze: A Fight for Preservation Amid Arson

Investigators have determined that the fire which severely damaged the historic Clayborn Temple in Memphis was intentionally set. This iconic church, central to the 1968 sanitation workers' strike and associated with the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s work, suffered extensive damage during a time of ongoing renovations.

Memphis Fire Chief Gina Sweat announced that the inside of the building, engulfed by flames in the early hours of April 28, is a total loss. Despite this, it's hoped that portions of the façade may be preserved. The fire department is actively pursuing the individual responsible for this destructive act.

Some stability has since been restored to the structure, and specialized equipment is being deployed to understand more about the fire's cause. The community is holding onto hope that this landmark, rich in African American history and culture, can be partially salvaged even amidst this tremendous setback.

(With inputs from agencies.)