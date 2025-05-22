Left Menu

Celebrating the Legacy of Raja Ram Mohan Roy: A Pioneer of Social Reform

Odisha leaders paid tribute to Raja Ram Mohan Roy on his birth anniversary, recognizing his pivotal role as a social reformer. They highlighted his efforts for social justice, women's empowerment, and education. Roy's legacy continues to inspire many, particularly for his fight against orthodoxy and religious bigotry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 22-05-2025 11:48 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 11:48 IST
Celebrating the Legacy of Raja Ram Mohan Roy: A Pioneer of Social Reform
Raja Ram Mohan Roy
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha's top officials, including Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, and Opposition Leader Naveen Patnaik, commemorated the birth anniversary of reformist Raja Ram Mohan Roy on Thursday. They extolled Roy's historic struggle against societal norms and religious intolerance.

In an official statement, Governor Kambhampati remarked on social media about Roy's timeless advocacy for social justice, women's rights, and educational advancement that remains a beacon for India's development. His contributions continue to illuminate the path toward progress, Kambhampati noted.

Chief Minister Majhi and Opposition Leader Patnaik echoed these sentiments. Roy, born in 1772, is celebrated for his crucial role in abolishing Sati, advocating for widow remarriage, and championing women's education. Despite his death in 1833, Roy's legacy endures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025