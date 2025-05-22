Celebrating the Legacy of Raja Ram Mohan Roy: A Pioneer of Social Reform

Odisha's top officials, including Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, and Opposition Leader Naveen Patnaik, commemorated the birth anniversary of reformist Raja Ram Mohan Roy on Thursday. They extolled Roy's historic struggle against societal norms and religious intolerance.

In an official statement, Governor Kambhampati remarked on social media about Roy's timeless advocacy for social justice, women's rights, and educational advancement that remains a beacon for India's development. His contributions continue to illuminate the path toward progress, Kambhampati noted.

Chief Minister Majhi and Opposition Leader Patnaik echoed these sentiments. Roy, born in 1772, is celebrated for his crucial role in abolishing Sati, advocating for widow remarriage, and championing women's education. Despite his death in 1833, Roy's legacy endures.

(With inputs from agencies.)