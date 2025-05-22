Joey King Joins Magic Cast in Enchanting Sequel

Joey King is negotiating to join Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman in the sequel to the 1998 film 'Practical Magic'. The sequel is directed by Susanne Bier and is slated for a September 18, 2026 release. Bullock and Kidman will reprise their roles as the witch sisters, Sally and Gillian Owens.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, King is expected to portray one of Bullock's daughters, who stumbles upon the family's dark secrets and her own supernatural powers, spiraling the family into turmoil. Based on Alice Hoffman's novel, the film will delve into sisterhood, female empowerment, and domestic abuse, with a mystical twist.

Susanne Bier is directing, while Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman, and Denise Di Novi are producing the film. The screenplay is co-written by Akiva Goldsman and Georgia Pritchett.

The film is set to begin production in London this summer. Should Joey King join the cast, it would be her second collaboration with Nicole Kidman, following their work together in 'The Family Affair', which also starred Zac Efron.

King shot to fame with roles in the 'Kissing Booth' series, 'The Act', 'The Princess', and 'Bullet Train'. Her Emmy-nominated performance in 'The Act' solidified her status as a rising talent in Hollywood.

