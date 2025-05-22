Left Menu

Harmony with Nature: A Collective Call to Action by Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized collective responsibility in environmental conservation, urging societal involvement beyond government efforts. Highlighting India's traditional ecological practices, he advocated for a return to indigenous methods and reiterated India's commitment to net zero carbon emissions by 2070. A 'jan andolan' for biodiversity was also promoted.

Updated: 22-05-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 13:32 IST
In a clarion call for collective environmental action, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath underscored the need for public participation in ecological conservation beyond governmental interventions. Addressing a national symposium marking International Day for Biological Diversity in Lucknow, Adityanath emphasized aligning actions with this year's theme: 'Harmony with Nature and Sustainable Development.'

Drawing on India's ancient traditions, the chief minister highlighted Vedic philosophies and Sanatan Dharma, noting their emphasis on living in harmony with nature. Reinforcing India's commitment to net zero carbon emissions by 2070, as declared by Prime Minister Modi, Adityanath stressed that achieving this goal hinges on collective efforts.

Adityanath lamented the neglect of self-sustaining rural practices, which have led to environmental imbalances. He praised government efforts like the Namami Gange project and large-scale tree planting, attributing successes to traditional reverence for nature. He stressed the urgency of adopting indigenous methods for environmental preservation, urging a 'jan andolan' to safeguard biodiversity.

