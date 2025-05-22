Left Menu

Blaze at Jindal Poly Films: Second Day of Firefighting Efforts in Nashik

A major fire erupted at Jindal Poly Films Ltd in Nashik, Maharashtra, and firefighting efforts continue into the second day. The blaze, which started in a scrap shed, has affected production. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. The cause and extent of damage are yet to be determined.

Updated: 22-05-2025 15:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A fierce blaze has engulfed a subsidiary of Jindal Poly Films Ltd located in Mundhegaon, Nashik district, Maharashtra. The inferno has persisted into its second day, with an extensive firefighting operation underway, according to local officials on Thursday.

The fire ignited at the JPFL Pvt Ltd plant on the Nashik-Mumbai highway in Igatpuri taluka around 1:30 am on Wednesday. It originated in a section designated for scrap material, a local police officer disclosed.

Efforts to control the fire involve approximately 30 fire tenders. Despite the intensity of the blaze, officials confirmed there were no injuries. Jindal Poly Films acknowledged in a stock exchange notification that a segment of the plant's production operations was disrupted due to the fire. Investigations to determine the cause and damage assessment are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

