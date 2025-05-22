Rising Stars of India Shine Bright at Cannes

Directors Neeraj Ghaywan and Payal Kapadia highlighted India's cinematic prowess at the 78th Cannes Film Festival. Ghaywan's latest film, 'Homebound', received significant acclaim with a nine-minute standing ovation during its screening in the Un Certain Regard segment. This marked Ghaywan's return to Cannes after his first film's premiere there in 2015.

Meanwhile, Payal Kapadia enjoys her position on the prestigious festival's jury. Known for historic achievements, Kapadia's debut feature film 'All We Imagine As Light' won the Grand Prix, making her the first Indian director to achieve this honor. Her work has made significant strides in Indian cinema representation on the world stage.

Interactions between these two trailblazers, like Ghaywan's social media post celebrating Kapadia as 'India's biggest star,' underscore the camaraderie among Indian filmmakers at Cannes. The festival continues through Saturday, with Kapadia and fellow jurors tasked with awarding the top prize, Palme d'Or, from among 21 films in Competition.

