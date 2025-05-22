Left Menu

Rising Stars of India Shine Bright at Cannes

At the 78th Cannes Film Festival, directors Neeraj Ghaywan and Payal Kapadia made headlines with Ghaywan's new film 'Homebound' receiving a standing ovation and Kapadia serving on the jury. Kapadia's history-making career includes being the first Indian filmmaker to win the Grand Prix for 'All We Imagine As Light'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 16:11 IST
Rising Stars of India Shine Bright at Cannes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Directors Neeraj Ghaywan and Payal Kapadia highlighted India's cinematic prowess at the 78th Cannes Film Festival. Ghaywan's latest film, 'Homebound', received significant acclaim with a nine-minute standing ovation during its screening in the Un Certain Regard segment. This marked Ghaywan's return to Cannes after his first film's premiere there in 2015.

Meanwhile, Payal Kapadia enjoys her position on the prestigious festival's jury. Known for historic achievements, Kapadia's debut feature film 'All We Imagine As Light' won the Grand Prix, making her the first Indian director to achieve this honor. Her work has made significant strides in Indian cinema representation on the world stage.

Interactions between these two trailblazers, like Ghaywan's social media post celebrating Kapadia as 'India's biggest star,' underscore the camaraderie among Indian filmmakers at Cannes. The festival continues through Saturday, with Kapadia and fellow jurors tasked with awarding the top prize, Palme d'Or, from among 21 films in Competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025